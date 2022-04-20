Punjab procures over 100 lakh metric tonnes wheat

Chandigarh: Punjab has procured over 100 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) wheat despite the Covid-19 pandemic, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said on Thursday.

He said nearly 77 per cent of the total procurement had been accomplished within 19 days of the commencement of procurement.

Out of the total estimated arrival of 130 LMT, the state grain markets saw the arrival of 101.86 LMT, of which 100.17 LMT was procured, he added.

Ashu said Sangrur district alone recorded the arrival of 10.12 LMT wheat, followed by Ludhiana and Patiala districts that saw 8.25 LMT and 8.16 LMT wheat, respectively.

The minister said payment of Rs 15,500 crore has been paid to 603,602 farmers under the newly-implemented Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Wheat was sown over 35.1 lakh hectares in the state and the target for wheat production, as per estimates, was 177 LMT out of which 130 LMT would reach the markets during the ongoing procurement season.

