Punjab Police nabs operative of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar gang

Punjab [India]: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday said it arrested an operative of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang, who along with other members was allegedly planning to strike targets assigned to them by their foreign handlers.



The police also recovered 4 pistols and 12 live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

"In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Sachin @ Bacchi, an operative of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar gang. The accused was involved in providing logistics support and hideouts to the members of the gang," Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, posted from his handle on X.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused along with other members of the gang were planning to attack the assigned targets given to them by their foreign handlers," DGP Yadav added.



Further details are awaited.

