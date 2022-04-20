Punjab Police busts biggest illegal pharma-opioids manufacturing unit

    Menu
    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested a father and son who allegedly ran the country's biggest illegal pharma-opioids manufacturing unit in Delhi.

    They have been identified as Krishan Arora and his son Gaurav Arora.

    "Happy to announce arrests of father & son duo of Krishan Arora @ Clovidol Badshah & Gaurav Arora, owners of Neutec Healthcare, Narela (Delhi), India's biggest manufacturers & suppliers of illegal pharmaceutical drugs," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta informed in a tweet.

    "We shall continue our relentless fight against drugs," he added.

    Gupta said the two men controlled up to 60-70 per cent of illegal pharma drug trade and were diverting around Rs 18-20 crore worth of pharma drugs monthly across 17 states through various drug supply gangs, including the Mathura gang and Agra gang, busted earlier by the state police in July.

    —IANS

