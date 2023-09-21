Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster shot dead in Canada

Chandigarh: Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster Sukha Duneke was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry, Chandigarh police officials said.

Sukhdool Singh, alias Duneke, was part of Khalistan movement in Canada.

Duneke, an associate of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in Punjab, escaped to Canada in 2017 on forged documents.

On Wednesday, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which sought information about his illegal properties.

His murder on Wednesday night is similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey in June.

IANS approached top NIA officials for comments, but got no response.

