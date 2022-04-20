Punjab Orders Lockdown In Several Districts

Chandigarh: In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, authorities in Punjab have ordered a complete lockdown of several districts for the next few days, officials said on Sunday.

The districts are Jalanhar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Bathinda and Nawanshahr, which witnessed the maximum positive cases.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma announced that the lockdown in Jalandhar district would continue till midnight of March 25

Only one person from a family would be allowed to move out for availing the essential services. All commercial establishments, except those that sell essentials, would be shut.

In Patiala the complete lockdown has been till March 24, while in Bathinda it is till March 27. All establishments in Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur districts have been closed up to midnight of March 25, while in Kapurthala district from Monday onwards as precautionary measures.

Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh has emphasised the need to fortify district control rooms and to make them functional from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in two eight-hourly shifts.

He suggested to utilise police control rooms for this purpose.

He gave directions to ensure strict implementation of ban on the gathering of over 20 people and pasting of stickers outside the homes of those quarantined. --IANS