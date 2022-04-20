Punjab modifies telecom policy

Chandigarh: With a view to create robust telecommunication infrastructure with adequate bandwidth to promote information technology, e-governance and e-commerce, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved a set of new guidelines under a single-window policy to replace the existing norms, but with strict directives by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure timely restoration of roads and other infrastructure damaged by the telecom firms.

The new guidelines will supersede the Telecom Policy notified on December 5, 2013, and December 11, 2015, an official spokesperson said after the meeting, adding that the amended policy was aligned to the Right of Way Rules, 2016.

This decision would enable speedier permissions for installation of telecom towers, masts, poles, etc.

Listing the salient features of the new guidelines, the spokesperson said the existing fee structure would be rationalised by replacing the various charges currently being collected by the state in the form of onetime fee, annual user fee and sharing fee and enhancement in all charges after every five years, with a one-time administrative fee of Rs 10,000 per tower.

This will help bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban areas of the state, and provide a well-knit telecommunication infrastructure network.

The single-window policy envisages providing online clearances through Punjab Business First Portal in a time-bound fashion, with the provision of deemed clearances built into the new guidelines.

The Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned will be the single contact person for all clearances and will be responsible for addressing public grievances relating to installation of telecom infrastructure.

Under the approved guidelines, the period of state government permissions has been enhanced to 20 years from earlier 10 years and has been made co-terminus with the clearance of the Standing Advisory Committee on Radio Frequency Allocation (SACFA).

—IANS