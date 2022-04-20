Punjab minister donates salary for farmers' cause

Chandigarh: Expressing his solidarity, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday donated his one-month salary to the cause of the farmers who are protesting against the central farm laws.

"These are no ordinary times and so they require extraordinary initiative on all our parts to help our farmers. Stand in solidarity with their just demands, pertaining to which I have decided to contribute my one-month's salary for their cause," he said in a statement.

"I request everyone to contribute in whatever means they can to empower our farmers."

Recalling BJP's poll promise, the Cabinet Minister said the promise to double farmers' income by 2022 in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto is impossible to achieve when these farm laws have been enacted to completely rule out minimum support price (MSP).

—IANS