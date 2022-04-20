Punjab ITI Students To Stitch Masks Free To Help Administration, Panchayats

Chandigarh: To contribute their bit in the war against Corona Virus, the students of ITIs have voluntarily offered their services to stitch masks free of cost for the civil and police administration and even for the Panchayats.

Stating this here on Tuesday, Anurag Verma, principal secretary, Punjab Technical Education and Industrial Training, said that Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has appealed to the staff and students of the department to contribute as much as the department can contribute in the war against Corona Virus. On his appeal the staff and students of ITIs have offered this service.

Mr Verma said that the ITIs are running Trades of Sewing Technology, Fashion Technology etc. About 2000 students of these trades have volunteered offered to stitch masks free of cost for District Administration, Police and health workers and each student can stitch about 25 masks daily.

He said that on the directions of the Minister he has written a letter to all the Deputy Commissioners that they can get masks stitched from the students of ITIs free of cost. He said that about 50,000 masks can be stitched free of cost daily for District Administration. In the letter written to all the DCs, Mr Verma has shared the names of ITIs, name and phone number of Principal and the number of students who have volunteered to do this work. He said that the students will be stitching this mask from the safety of their homes only.

He also said that till date about 50,000 masks have been prepared by students of Government ITIs at 76 different ITIs of the state and has been handed over to local administration & health department.

At some of the places the raw material for these masks was provided by various Panchayats, District Administrations and NGOs. Where there was no financial available, even the students and ITI staff have themselves made contributions for this noble cause, he added. He said that he has written to all DC's that if any Panchayat wishes to get masks stitched they can provide raw material to the Principals of nearby ITIs and get them stitched free of cost. Purpose of this exercise is that there is no shortage of masks for the staff on duty and the citizens. He also stated that the Principals are being instructed to advise the students to maintain social distancing and keep washing of hands from time to time, as per guidelines Health department. UNI