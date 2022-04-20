Punjab Govt to Foot Bill for Migrant Workers' Journey Back Home

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will foot the bill for migrant workers' homeward journey.

The decision came after the central leadership of the Congress on Monday said its state units will bear the cost of the rail travel of migrant workers stranded in parts of India due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"@PunjabGovtIndia stands with migrant workers in this challenging hour & will continue ensuring livelihood, food & shelter. As suggested by SoniaGandhi Ji, we will pay railways for the travel of migrant workers," Singh tweeted on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention for the homeward journey of over six lakh migrant workers stuck in the state due to the coronavirus lockdown, saying they were eager to go home.

In a letter to the Union minister on Monday, the chief minister urged to arrange special trains for the next 10-15 days, a release said.

—PTI