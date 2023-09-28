    Menu
    Punjab govt misusing its power: BJP leader Chugh

    Nidhi Khurana
    September28/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Thursday, hours after Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by state police in a drugs case, the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party administration in Punjab of misusing its powers and operating with a spirit of revenge.

    Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the BJP, shared the Congress's outrage at Khaira's imprisonment.

    In response to a query on the arrest, he said it was regrettable that a government that had come to power in the name of "transformation" was misusing its power and doing politics based on revenge.—inputs from Agencies

