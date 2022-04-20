Punjab govt increases pension for freedom fighters in budget 2021-22

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday proposed to increase the monthly pension for freedom fighters from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 from April 1 in the state budget for 2021-22.

The government has issued a notification exempting the freedom fighters and their legal heirs (children and grandchildren) from the toll tax on state highways on the production of identity cards issued to them. Also, freedom fighters and their legal heirs have been provided with a free bus travel facility in roadways and PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses.

The government has also proposed a free transport facility for students and women, and has introduced a free pickup facility for women at night by the Punjab Police in all the districts of the state for which an allocation of Rs 170 crore has been provided.

The government has proposed to enhance the assistance under the Aashirwad Scheme from Rs 21,000 to 51,000 from July 1, 2021. An allocation of Rs 250 crore has been provided in 2021-2022 for this scheme. (ANI)