Punjab FM to present Budget in Assembly today

Chandigarh (Punjab) Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is scheduled to present the Budget 2021 in the Legislative Assembly today at 11:15 am.

The Budget Session of the state Assembly commenced on March 1 with an address by Governor V P Singh Badnore. The session is scheduled to continue till March 10.

On Friday, all Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs were suspended for the rest of the session due to uproar during the Chief Minister's vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today also appealed to Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh to fulfill the remaining 15.4 per cent poll promises made to the people of Punjab in tomorrow's budget presentation itself and take a well-deserved rest.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement that his government had fulfilled 84.6 per cent of the promises made in the party's election manifesto, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said fulfilling the remaining 15.4 per cent promises should be child's play now. (ANI)