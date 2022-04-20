Punjab Finance Minister''s father passes away

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal''s father Gurdas Singh Badal (90), a former parliamentarian, died at a private hospital near here late Thursday night, his son said on Friday.

He will be cremated in ancestral village Badal in Muktsar district. Owing to pandemic, friends and well wishers have been requested to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony.

Gurdas Badal was the younger brother of Akali Dal patron and five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

"It is with great sorrow that I inform about the demise of my father S. Gurdas Singh Badal. He passed away last night at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 90," Manpreet informed in a tweet on Friday.

"His health had started deteriorating after my mother''s death in March and he was on life-support system for the past few days."

Keeping in view the current pandemic, Manpreet added: "We will like to request all friends and well wishers to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony which will be held in our ancestral village (Badal)."

