Punjab Excise Dept Recovers 320 Litres Of Illicit Liquor During Search Operation

Chandigarh: Punjab Excise Department recovered a huge amount of illicit liquor and other items used in manufacturing of liquor during an extensive field checking in the last two days, said an official on Friday. The field checking aimed at curbing illicit distillation of liquor in the region

The checking was conducted in areas along the bank of River Beas in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur district. During checking illegal stills (Bhathis), 17000 kg of Lahan, 320 litres of illicit liquor, 1 boat, 4 iron drums, 8 plastic cans of 25 litres each and 4 vessels were recovered, said an official.

Disclosing the details of the search operation on Friday, an official spokesperson of the Excise Department said, "Teams of Excise Enforcement from Head Office, Excise officers of Hoshiarpur Range and Excise Police personnel were deputed to conduct the checking of illicit distillation in the area along the bank of river Beas in Dasuya, as per directions of Excise and Taxation Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema. Dog Squad - specially trained to detect Lahan was also put into service during this search operation."

"These search operations covered an area of about 7 km on foot as well as using boats along the river bank in a well-coordinated manner and the entire area of Terkiana, Kethana, Badaiyan, Dhanoa, Saidpur and Bhikhowal villages of Dasuya was extensively mapped and searched, " he said further.

"During the searches, it was discovered that the bootleggers had designed some camouflaged modus operandi to carry out illicit distillation of Lahan by digging deep pits, which were not easy to detect visually. The Dog Squad having three dogs one Labrador and two Belgian malinois dogs displayed extraordinary training skills by sniffing and detecting stills (Bhattis) and pit holes where illicit liquor (Lahan) was being distilled", he added.

Meanwhile, Excise and Taxation Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema said that the officials of the Excise Department were carrying out extensive field checkings in pursuance to curb the menace of illicit liquor.

He further informed that the department has also launched helpline number 9875961126 for receiving complaints regarding excise-related crimes and strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.

