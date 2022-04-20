Punjab Cop Guns Down 4 Family Members, Including Own Wife, After Fight Over Property

Chandigarh: A dispute over property led to gunning down of four members of a family, including wife, by a police head constable with his service rifle AK 47 in a Punjab village, police said on Monday.

The head constable, who is part of anti-riot squad, earlier faced suspension for firing into the air with his service rifle.

Besides wife, Kulwinder Singh allegedly shot dead three members of his in-laws family in Said Jalalpur village in Dharamkot subdivision of Moga district on Sunday. He later surrendered before the police.

Police said the accused had a property dispute with his in-laws. After an altercation, he opened fire, killing all of them on the spot.

Kulwinder Singh also fired at his brother-in-law's daughter Jaspreet Kaur (10), who survived bullet injuries.

The deceased have been identified as his wife Rajwinder Kaur, brother-in-law Jaskaran Singh, sister-in-law Inderjit Kaur and mother-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur, the police said.

—PTI