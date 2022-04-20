    Menu
    States & UTs

    Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh welcomes Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur...

    April20/ 2022


    Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh (C) welcomes Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and former Olympian Pargat Singh in Congress party during a news conference in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in