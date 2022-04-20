Punjab Cong MPs to protest for Parl session on farmers issue

New Delhi: Congress MPs from Punjab will be holding protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday to demand a winter session of Parliament to discuss farmers issue.

Talking to IANS, Anandpur Sahib MP former Union Minister Manish Tewari said: "It will be first time since 1952 that winter session will not be held at time when farmers are protesting and China has occupied territory and there is no clarity on it, while economy is in a recession."

Apart from Tewari, the other Congress MPs from the state are Ravneet Singh Bittu, Preneet Kaur, Mohammed Sadique, Santokh Singh Chaudhry, Amar Singh, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Jasbir Singh Gill.

Bittu, in his application to hold demonstration, said: "The MPs will demand convening of a Parliament session to repeal the farm laws enacted by the government."

The demonstration comes ahead of a nationwide bandh called by the farmers union next week.

Farmer leaders announced that they will hold "Bharat Bandh" on December 8 as their demands haven't been met. The fifth round of the Centre-farmers talks on Saturday remained inconclusive once again as the farmers remained stuck on their demand to repeal the three farm laws. The next meeting has been scheduled for December 9.

