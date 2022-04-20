Punjab Cong MPs' protest at Jantar Mantar continues

New Delhi: The protest sit-in of Punjab Congress MPs continued at the Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Thursday as more party MLAs from the state visiting them to extend support.

The three MPs sitting for 24 hours at the protest spot are Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, and Gurjit Singh Aujla.

Speaking to IANS, Dimpa said: "We will sit here till farmers protest against the new farm laws. The government should look into their demands and resolve the matter."

These MPs have been sitting on the dharna since Monday morning in support of farmers protesting on the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP borders since November 26 and to demand calling of Parliament session.

Aujla said: "It is our responsibility to support the farmers... the protest will continue till the government takes back its decisions."

The MPs are also demanding a 'Winter Session' of Parliament which they claimed the government was deliberately trying to delay.

The farmers have since announced to intensify their protests in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states until the government agrees to repeal the three farm laws.

—IANS