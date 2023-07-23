Punjab Cong holds 'Maun Satyagraha' against BJP-led Centre

Ludhiana: On Sunday, the Punjab Congress staged a'maun Satyagraha' (silent protest) in response to the BJP administration at the Centre's decision to remove Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary eligibility. Prominent local politicians such as former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, MLA Aruna Chaudhary, and ex-MLAs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bharat Bhushan Ashu were among those who participated in the demonstration at the grain market on Gill road.

Leaders and employees in the strike wore black badges on their arms and foreheads to show solidarity.

As well as "Save Democracy," "Rahul Gandhi Daro Mat," and "BJP Hatao Desh Bachao" signs, several of them also held other messages.—Inputs from Agencies