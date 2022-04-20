Punjab CM seeks support from Radha Soami Satsang Beas to combat COVID crisis

Chandigarh (Punjab): In order to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought support of Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to closely coordinate with authorized representatives in various branches of the Satsang in this regard.

In a letter to the Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the Chief Minister has urged him to make all branches available with the Satsang for the treatment of COVID patients, with attendants deputed for the purpose. He also requested Dhillon to extend help in the form of medicines and other relief material for COVID-affected persons from across the state, according to a press statement from the Punjab government.

"While the state government was making concerted efforts, as part of 'Mission Fateh', to ensure best possible medical care for the COVID patients, the constantly spiraling cases warranted unstinted support from religious institutions, NGOs, and other such organisations," said the Chief Minister.

Referring to Radha Soami Satsang Beas' yeoman's service in the state's battle against COVID last year, which had helped in stabilizing the situation considerably, the Chief Minister said the pandemic this year was even more virulent and life-threatening, thus requiring support from the Satsang in tackling it. He pointed out that experts had warned that the next wave would be even more dangerous, which necessitated the collective efforts of all to ensure the success of 'Mission Fateh'.

Last year during the first wave of COVID-19, members of Radha Soami Satsang Beas prepared "langar" everyday for over one lakh people in Ludhiana, and approximately 12 lakh lunch packets were distributed to the needy in Punjab and other states. (ANI)