Punjab CM meets British envoy to India, discusses tie-ups in education, IT

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and discussed the prospects of partnership in education, information technology, and various other sectors. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister wrote, "Had the pleasure of hosting British High Commissioner @AlexWellis today. Discussed the prospects of partnership in Education, IT, and various other sectors. Have also got assurance from him to consider the demand for direct flights between Punjab and UK."

Meanwhile, calling Mann the youngest ever chief minister of Punjab, Ellis said the meeting was excellent and they discussed opportunities in the state. "Excellent first meeting with the youngest ever Chief Minister of Punjab @BhagwantMann. Discussed opportunities on Punjab - UK flights, sports, trade, investment, and the great #LivingBridge connection between Punjab and the UK," he tweeted. Later, Mann also met the German embassy's minister of economy Dr Stefan Koch and Dr Winfried Damm, the head of energy in a bid to attract industries in Punjab. "Had meeting with the German Embassy's Minister of Economy Dr. Stefan Koch and the Head of Energy Dr. Winfried Damm Encouraged them to set-up industries in Punjab, with assurance of a corruption-free environment and single window clearance system introduced by our Govt," he tweeted.—ANI