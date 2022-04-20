Punjab CM launches RTI helpline

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched an RTI helpline, paving the way for the people of Punjab to get prompt answers to their RTI-related queries with a simple phone call.

With a dedicated number (+91-172-2864100), the new helpline will make the RTI Act implementation more effective by expeditiously addressing the growing number of RTI queries and clarifying all doubts in the minds of the applicants.

Describing the initiative as another step in his government''s concerted efforts to promote transparency in functioning and governance at every level, the Chief Minister said the helpline would enable the people to take full advantage of their fundamental right to free speech and expression, unequivocally guaranteed in Article 19(1)(a) of India''s Constitution.

Launched from the Punjab State Information Commission (PSIC) premises, the helpline will be accessible to all citizens, including government officials representing public authorities, from 10 am to 4 pm on all working days (i.e. Monday through Friday).

According to an official spokesperson, the Punjab State Information Commission, which exclusively deals with RTI matters in the state, has been receiving increasing numbers of queries and inquiries from citizens regarding the RTI Act.

It has generally been observed that a large section of people, who wish to seek information under the Act, are not adequately conversant with the provisions and procedures to secure such information.

