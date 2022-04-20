Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur extend greetings on Vaisakhi

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday extended greetings on Vaisakhi and urged people to celebrate the festival at home.

"I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome," Singh tweeted.

In his tweet, Singh also asked people to pray for the frontline warriors and those who are battling COVID-19.

Earlier in another tweet, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "I urge all to celebrate the auspicious festival of Vaisakhi at home and do an Ardas at 11 am for Sarbat Da Bhala."

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal also extended greetings on Vaisakhi and urged people to stay at home in a video message in Punjabi on Twitter.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also wished people on Vaisakhi. In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, "Best wishes and hearty congratulations to all the people in the country on this holy festival of Vaisakhi."

Vaisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and in other parts of north India. (ANI)