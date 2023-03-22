Punjab Assembly passes resolution to name airport after martyr Sarabha

The Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann requested the Centre to name the upcoming international airport in Ludhiana as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at the Indian Air Force station Halwara in Ludhiana as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

The resolution was moved by the Chief Minister during the session of the Assembly.

The Chief Minister said this will be a humble tribute to the iconic martyr who laid down his life at the altar of the motherland. He said this young martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations since ages to work for their country selflessly.

Mann said the great martyr played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism, adding as an active leader of Ghadar party he worked untiringly for attaining freedom first abroad and then within the country.

The Chief Minister said due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the Mohali International Airport has already been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, adding naming of the Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha will be a humble tribute to the martyr.

Mann further said naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy. He said naming these institutions after great national leaders can inspire the youth for selfless service towards the country.

Batting for conferring Bharat Ratna award to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and other legendary martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives during the national freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said that bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to these legendary martyrs will enhance the prestige of this award.

He said the great martyrs really deserve this award because they had made supreme sacrifices for emancipating the country from foreign clutches. He said unfortunately this award has not been bestowed to these leaders even after the passing of more than 75 years of independence.

Training his guns against the Congress leaders for boycotting the session when this important resolution was being passed, the Chief Minister said this was grave disrespect towards these iconic leaders.

He said the awardees for this coveted award are selected by a high-level committee led by the Prime Minister. However, Mann quipped that ironically two past Prime Ministers from the Congress party had recommended their own names for this prestigious award.

The Chief Minister also announced a holiday to mark the death anniversary of the legendary martyr. He said that the necessary formalities regarding this will be completed by the state government in the coming days.

Mann also thanked the MLAs of Opposition, including Manpreet Singh Ayaali, Ashwani Sharma and Nachattar Pal, for taking part in healthy debate on the issue and supporting the state government on the bill.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced that the government will soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at Halwara and the domestic flights will commence from it by May-end or June.

He said that this work is already going on in full swing and will be accomplished at a cost of around Rs 50 crore over 161 acre. IANS