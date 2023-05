Chandigarh: Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced.

A note in the list of cases to be heard on Monday reads: "Hon'ble the Chief Justice will not be holding court on April 19, 2021, and April 20, 2021, as his lordship has been tested positive of novel coronavirus."

—IANS