Punjab's revenue collection up by Rs 10382.08 crore for FY 2020-21

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Revenue collection in Punjab has witnessed an upward trend during the financial year 2020-2021 to the tune of Rs. 10,382.08 crore in comparison to the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Divulging the details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's office said that during 2020-21, the total revenue collection was Rs. 42918.34 crores reflecting a hike of 31.91 % as compared to Rs. 32536.26 crore collected during FY 2019-20.

Pertinently, the collection from VAT & CST amounted to Rs. 6113.54 crore during 2020-21 while the last year's figures stood at Rs. 5408.12 crore thus showing an increase of Rs. 705.42 crore (13.04%).

Similarly, the Excise collection pegged at Rs. 6091.21 crore during the last fiscal showing an increase of Rs. 1068.35 crore (21.27%) over the collection of Rs. 5022.86 crore during the corresponding period for the financial year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the GST collection and Compensation cess during 2019-20 were Rs. 22105.28 crores while the corresponding figure during 2020-21 stood at Rs. 30713.59 crore which shows a surge of Rs. 8608.31 crore (38.94 %).

"The State government through fiscal consolidation coupled with economic prudence and budget management has led to the marked improvement in excise collection," read a press statement issued by CM's office.



