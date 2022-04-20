Punia, Vinesh & Dahiya Set For Top Four Seeding In Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Bajrang Punia is ranked second in the 65kg freestyle category in the latest rankings that was released by United World Wrestling (UWW) on Wednesday. He is ranked below Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov and this means that he will get a top four seeding in next year's Tokyo Olympics even if he misses the last ranking series tournament.

Ravi Dahiya is fourth in the 57kg category which means that he also is set for a top-four seeding for the Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat is ranked third in the women's 53kg, below Japan's Mayu Mukaida in second and North Korea's Yong Pak. Vinesh is well placed in the top four herself, having a lead of 18 points from the fifth ranked wrestler.

Bajrang also has a 19-point lead on his Japanese rival Takuto Otoguro who is ranked fifth. Dahiya on the other hand leads fifth-placed Nurislam Sanayev of Uzbekistan by six points.

World Championships silver medallist Deepak Punia is ranked second in the 86kg, behind Iranian Hassan Yazdani and has a 20-point lead on the fifth place.



