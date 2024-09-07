Pune: Drunk driver damages hotel after being denied food, arrested

The driver caused significant damage, including the destruction of a two-wheeler and two four-wheelers parked at the site.

Pune: A police officer arrested a drunk driver after he crashed his truck into a hotel when he was refused food in Indapur taluka on Saturday.

The incident, which took place at Hotel Gokul on the Pune-Solapur Highway, has gained widespread attention on social media.

According to a police report, the driver, travelling from Solapur to Pune, stopped at the hotel and asked for food. The hotel owner declined, stating that the establishment was closed for the day. Enraged, the driver then rammed his truck into the hotel, causing major damage. He also destroyed a two-wheeler and two four-wheelers parked nearby.

Locals attempted to intervene, but the driver continued his rampage until the truck's wheels got stuck. The police arrived at the scene, arrested the driver, and charged him under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and BNS Section 109, 281, 324 (4)(5). The investigation is ongoing.

—ANI