Pune Porsche crash: Ink thrown at police vehicle carrying father of teenage boy involved in accident

Pune: Some persons allegedly tried to throw ink at the police vehicle in which the father of a 17-year-old boy, whose speeding luxury car killed two software engineers in Pune, was being brought to a local court, an official said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when the teenager's father, who was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening after being detained from central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar town, was being brought to the court complex in Shivajinagar area here for his production before the additional sessions court judge, he said.



The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

"As per the preliminary information, four to five people belonging to some outfit tried to throw ink at the police vehicle escorting the father of the juvenile accused," a Pune police official said.



The car accident has claimed the lives of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working in Pune.



After the car crash, the police had registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Section 75 deals with 'wilful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses' while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

