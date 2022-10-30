Pune Half Marathon set for comeback after pandemic-induced hiatus

Pune: The Pune Half Marathon is set to make a grand comeback with its third edition announced for November 27, 2022 and registrations for which have begun in full swing.

This year, the event has also declared prize money of approximately Rs 28 lakh, up from Rs 21 lakh in the second edition, to be won across its race categories.

After a pandemic-induced break of two years, the marquee event of Pune's long-distance running is making a comeback and the race organisers have announced Rs 10 lakh prize for national records in the half-marathon category, for both men and women.

The Pune Half Marathon primarily features four categories, which include the half marathon (21.1km), a 10km run, a 5km run and a 3km (family and fun) run.

Vikas Singh, CEO APG Running and Fitpage said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce the return of the half marathon. We promise our participants, volunteers and spectators that their wait of two years will be made worthwhile with a best-in-class experience this year. Also for the first time, we are introducing the fitpage app, a technology-driven endurance-first platform, for the participants. This will ensure that participants understand their current fitness levels better and start training using methods that are best suited for each individual. We are confident that the third edition is destined for a grand success."

The first edition of the half marathon saw over 15,000 registrations and the second, held in 2019, saw more than 20,000 running enthusiasts participate. Kenyan Janet Cherobon-Bawcom, the 2011 Boston Half Marathon champion, was the brand ambassador in the second edition.

