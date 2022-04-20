Pulwama Terror Attack: UP Assembly Adjourned After Paying Tributes To Martyrs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on Friday after paying tributes to the martyred jawans of the terror attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu- Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Presenting the condolence resolution in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the whole country was shocked at this cowardly attack carried out by the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)being nurtured by neighbouring country Pakistan.

As many as 41 Jawans were martyred in this dastardly attack, out of which 12 were the native residents of Uttar Pradesh. The whole country stands united with the Indian Army and the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief, Mr Suresh said.

Mr Khanna said the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to one member to the families of the martyrs. The last rites of the martyrs will be performed with full state honours and one state minister, District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) or Superintendent of Police (SP) will be present there as a government representative.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said it was important to give a befitting reply to the terrorists. He also said the Union government should take a decision in this matter without any delay.

"The sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. The whole country stands by the families of the martyrs," Mr Chaudhary said.

Congress Legislature party leader Lallu Singh said there was a need to crackdown on terrorism in Jammu-Kashmir in the same way as ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did by eliminating terrorism from its roots in Punjab.

He further said the state government should provide an ex-gratia of about Rs one crore to the families of the martyrs and the injured should be given Rs 50 lakhs.

BSP's Lalji Verma said there was an atmosphere of grief and anger in the country due to this cowardly act of the terrorists. According to the governement records, 41 Jawans have lost their lives in the terror incident while some newspapers have set this number at 44. The Indian Army, which is a symbol of indomitable courage, is powerful enough to give back a strong answer to this act of terror and it should be executed at the earliest.

Assembly Speaker Hridya Narayan Dixit said ," there is no presence of any constitutional institutions in Pakistan. Whenever India extended a hand of friendship to the neighbouring country sponsoring terrorism, it cheated on us. Their culture itself is polluted. " The House observed two minutes of silence in respect of the martyrs and the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned after paying heartfelt tributes to the martyrs. UNI