Pulwama encounter: 3 terrorists killed, operation still on

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district even as search operations were continuing in the area, officials said.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed, total three terrorists killed, search is going on," police said.

The encounter took place in Pulwama's Tiken area after security forces cordoned off the place and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

