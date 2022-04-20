Pulwama Attack: UP Cop Collects Donations For Families Of CRPF Victims

Rampur: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been collecting donations to help families of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Constable Firoz Khan, who is posted in Aamimnagar in Rampur, moves around in his motorcycle with a box attached to a belt around neck and requests for donations for the families of the soldiers.

Initially, locals were surprised to see a police officer asking for donations. However, soon they realised his unique gesture and started praising the initiative.

People willingly donate funds as per their wishes; Khan never asks for any specific amount.

Before carrying out the mission, Khan took permission for the initiative. "I requested and got permission to move around the city for three days and collect funds, it is the least I can do (for the bereaved families)," Khan said. "I am getting everyone's support, not just the local residents but the local police also. The martyred soldiers were also jawans like me...They were my brothers and it feels bad when a member of the family gets separated from us," he added.

Khan's idea is to reach out to the families of the jawans and hand over the donation money.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.