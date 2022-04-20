Pulkit Samrat Still Ready For TV Shows

Mumbai: Actor Pulkit Samrat may have shifted gear from the small screen to films but says he is open to the TV medium as long as something "good" comes his way. "I started my career with TV, and with some new series coming up, TV is doing really well. TV is a strong medium and it is there in a lot of households. If I get some good offers, I will do it," Pulkit, who had featured in the long-running soap "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", told reporters. On the film front, he has so far featured in projects like "Bittoo Boss" and "Fukrey". His latest release is the Sonam Kapoor-starrer "Dolly Ki Doli", directed by Abhishek Dogra.