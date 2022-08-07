Puducherry witnesses fall in fresh COVID-19 cases

Puducherry: Puducherry witnessed fall in number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 59 new infections, a senior Health Department official said here on Sunday.





The union territory on Saturday reported 84 new cases.





The overall caseload now stands at 1,71,628.





Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 59 cases surfaced during examination of 1,154 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.





Puducherry region alone accounted for 43 new infections out of the 59 cases followed by Karaikal (9) and Yanam (7), while Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not report any new cases.





Sriramulu said the active cases were 701 which comprised nine patients in hospitals and the remaining 692 in home quarantine.





He said 85 patients recovered during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,68,960.





Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,967.





Department of Health has so far examined 23,58,056 samples and found 19,95,492 of them to be negative.





The test positivity rate today was 5.11 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.45 per cent, respectively.





The Director said the Health Department has so far administered 18,96,917 doses which comprised 9,82,656 first doses, 7,74,140 second doses and 1,40,121 booster doses.—PTI