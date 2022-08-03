Puducherry logs 146 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry: Puducherry posted 146 new COVID-19 cases and the overall tally rose to 1,71,224, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the 146 fresh cases surfaced after examination of 1,659 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

He said Puducherry region alone accounted for 107 new cases out of the total 146 cases followed by Karaikal (34), Yanam (five) while Mahe an enclave in Kerala did not report any fresh case of infection.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 772 of whom five patients were in hospitals and the remaining 767 in home quarantine.

While 134 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the union territory were 1,68,485.

The Director said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,967.

The Department of Health has so far examined 23,51,564 samples and has found 19,89,842 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 8.80 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.40 per cent respectively, the Director said.

Sriramulu stated that the Department of Health has so far administered 18,59,030 doses which comprised 9,80,547 first doses, 7,66,461 second doses and 1,12,022 booster doses.—PTI