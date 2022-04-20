Puducherry logs 14 new coronavirus cases, toll rises to 662 with 2 fatalities

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry added 14 new Covid-19 cases while two deaths pushed the toll to 662, a top Health department official said on Friday.

The 14 fresh cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday took the overall tally to 39,540, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The 14 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1837 samples, he said, adding 34 patients were discharged after recovery.

He said, of the overall tally of 39,540, the number of active cases stood at 177 while 38,701 patients had recovered and were discharged so far. The number of fatalities was 662.

Kumar said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 per cent and 97.88 per cent respectively.

As many as 6.15 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 5.71 lakh samples out of them were negative.

So far 7,274 healthcare workers and 387 frontline workers were vaccinated against pandemic since the launch of vaccination last month.PTI