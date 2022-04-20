Puducherry adds 40 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 37,622

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry logged 40 new coronavirus cases while no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

The 40 fresh infections took the overall tally to 37,622, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The death toll remained at 622 as no death was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday.

Of the 40 new cases identified at the end of the examination of 3,144 samples, the Puducherry region reported 21, followed by Mahe (13), Karaikal(5) and Yanam(one).

He said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 97.5 per cent respectively.

A total of 32 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

As many as 4.44 lakh samples were tested so far and 4.02 lakh were found to be negative.

Of the total 37,622 COVID-19 cases, 307 were active while 36,693 patients had recovered and were discharged, the Health department Director said.—PTI