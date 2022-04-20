Public Will Vote Out BJP In LS Election, Claims Akhilesh

Lucknow: Alleging that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was ignoring plights of farmers and youth, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav stated that public will vote out BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha Election. In a statement released here on Monday Mr Yadav said firm efforts were not being taken for social justice. He said that issues of farmers and youngsters remains unimproved even after 70 years of independence. SP president said that public welfare policies and development schemes were implemented in state without any discrimination during the SP government regime in UP. He said alliance of BJP and SP will strengthen development politics in state. Claiming that BJP was taking credit of SP governments schemes like Akshaya Patra and trying to colour it in Saffron. He said Kumbh was praised in foreign countries during SP government but BJP government was wasting huge amount for its advertisement. Earlier, Mr Yadav urged party workers to ensure more than one million votes for party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who wants to contest from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constitution. Addressing the party workers in Saifai Mr Yadav said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Lohiya Awas Scheme will increase to four lakh if alliance government comes in power at Center. UNI