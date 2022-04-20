Public transport, cabs, salons open in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday allowed movement of public transport vehicles, cabs and auto-rickshaws with limited passengers, besides allowing salons.

Four-wheelers and cab aggregator would be limited to one driver and two passengers, a government notification said.

Barber shops and haircut salons have been allowed in the state with condition of no over-crowding.

For rickshaws and auto-rickshaws with one driver or puller and two passengers will be allowed.

For two-wheelers and bicycles, it would be limited to one rider or wife and husband or with one minor child.

Even OPDs in government and private hospitals have been allowed.

While shops in rural and urban areas have been allowed, restaurants have only been allowed to operate for home delivery and take-away in a staggered manner.

Amid a decline in the daily count of new cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced replacement of the strict curfew with a lockdown till May 31 with limited public transport resumption.

Maximum possible relaxations will be in the non-containment zones from May 18, he said.

