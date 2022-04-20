Public Transport Buses To Be Converted Into CNG In A Phased Manner: CS Utpal Kumar Singh

Haridwar: Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun have been linked in the CGD (Compressed Gas Distribution) Value Chain. Connection has been given to 150 homes in Haridwar. Distribution has also started. Chief Secretary Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh held a meeting with the officials of GAIL Gas Limited regarding giving LPG gas connections in Dehradun. He said that the state government will do extend all possible help in laying the gas pipeline and setting up gas station. The work of laying pipeline should be started soon. He said that public transport buses and other vehicles will be converted into CNG in a phased manner.

Officials of GAIL Gas Limited informed that like Haridwar, the city gas station will be constructed in Dehradun. The natural gas will come into use for making natural food, heating, heating water, running AC, power back up and fuel in vehicles. Uninterrupted gas will be supplied through pipes. It is lighter than air and gets immediately evaporated. About the project plan of Dehradun, it was informed that 90 km pipeline will be laid. 50 CNG stations will be built and gas will be supplied to three lakh people. Along with Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh will also be connected to the gas pipeline. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Food Anand Bardhan, Secretary Urban Development R.K. Sudhanshu, CEO of GAIL Gas Limited AK Jana, CEO of Haridwar Natural Gas Pvt. Ltd R.M. Bharadwaj and other officials.