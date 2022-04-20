Public Meetings Of Irani & Rawat Adjourned Due To Bad Weather

Almora: The public meetings of BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Trivandrum Singh Rawat were adjourned in Almora today due to bad weather. Both were to address a rally organised by the BJP in the Simkani Ground. The local leaders of BJP had started the meeting at around 11am and people had stated to gather. But at around 1 pm the weather suddenly changed and it started to rain heavily, which led to a chaotic confusion in the gathering. People stared to run looking for shelter. On being informed that the helicopter would not be able to come due to bad weather, the BJP leaders announced the end of the meeting. The election meeting, was addressed by many including Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, deputy speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan and MLA Salt Surendra Jena.