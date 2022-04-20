Public Has Decided To Vote For SP-BSP Alliance: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Claiming that a new sense of confidence was developed in poor, Dalits, backwards and minorities after Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance, SP president here said that pubic has decided to vote out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Yadav here on Sunday said that these sections of society have decided to vote for SP-BSP alliance across the state. BJP workers were depressed and discouraged after confidence of public and energy of alliance. Several BJP leaders were searching for asylum to save their identity, he claimed.

SP president said that public has understood BJP is past four and half years. BJP has ignored plights of poor, farmers, youth and workers, he underlined adding that unemployment, demonetization, GST and other draconian policies of BJP government have pushed theses sections of society below poverty line.

IN SP government development of rural as well as urban areas was ensured and many development policies and schemes were launched to uplift the living standards of weaker section of society. He said that public had witnessed good governance in SP regime. Former UP chief minister said that BJP promoted hated politics to disturb communal harmony for political gains. He said that only 10 percent corporate sector was strengthen in BJP regime while plights of 90 percent of populations was ignored. UNI