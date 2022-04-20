Public Awareness Campaign Being Launched By AIIMS Rishikesh About Cervical Cancer Amongst U'khand Women

Rishikesh (The Hawk): For Cervical Cancer awareness amongst women in Uttarakhand, a public awareness campaign is being launched by AIIMS Rishikesh through webinars. The first phase of the webinars will be held on 17 November 2020, 2-3pm Incidence of cervical cancer in India is high and this is mainly due to lack of awareness. Padmashree Professor Ravi Kant, Director of AIIMS said that 100% control of cervical cancer in women is possible. For this, vaccination for this cancer is essential in adolescent girls between 9 to 14 years. He also said that women can be vaccinated for the prevention of cervical cancer up to the age of 26 years. But vaccination of girls below 14 years has much better efficacy. World Health Organization has set a target of vaccination of 90 percent of adolescent girls by the year 2030 globally and recent studies have shown that even one dose of vaccination may be sufficient in young girls. Professor Shalini Rajaram, Gynecologic Oncologist in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, AIIMS Rishikesh said that about one lakh cases of cervix cancer occur every year in India. About 10 years ago, deaths due to cervical cancer and childbirth was very high at about 72,000 deaths per year. However, because of government intervention deaths due to childbirth have come down in almost all states of India but deaths due to cervical cancer are still very high. The aim of this campaign is to bring about awareness that vaccination, screening of women above 30 years and treatment of all women detected with cancer will help achieve a cervical cancer free India by 2030. WHO-IARC (World Health Organization - International Agency for Research in Cancer) expert on Cancer control and prevention, Dr. R Sankaranarayanan will be an expert on this panel. Dr Anjali Nautiyal, Director of NHM Uttarakhand and Dr. Saroj Nathani, Director of National Program, Medical Health and Family Welfare Uttarakhand will also be panellists. In addition, several experts from various departments of AIIMS Rishikesh and Professor Manoj Gupta, Head of Radiation Oncology & Dean, Professor Jaya Chaturvedi, Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology will share their expertise in this field. Prof Shalini Rajaram said that women can also participate in this webinar by accessing the link https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tjlqdumtpzkuHNyme7dm30-or4vvK8kwGiul Finally Prof Rajaram said that the institute along with WHO experts and government officials from the state will formulate a policy for elimination of cervical cancer in the state of Uttarakhand