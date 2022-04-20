PUAA plants Trees on World Earth Day

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association organized a plantation drive at PU alumni house to celebrate World Earth Day ,here today.

Prof. Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examinations planted trees in the presence of Prof Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations, Ms. Renuka Salwan, Director Public Relations, Mr. Amandeep Singla, AE Horticulture along with staff of PU alumni association.

Dr. Jagat Bhushan said that tree plantation is very important step for the community, especially in the testing times of COVID19 and this initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness about environment amongst students, faculty and staff.

Over 150 saplings of Neem and Gulmohar trees and Sangunya, schefflera, fern and euphorbia plants were planted in the entire premises of alumni house.

Everyone took a pledge to take care of the plants and to make the environs beautiful and green.