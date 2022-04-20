PU VC Visits Labs

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Professor Rajkumar Vice Chancellor, Punjab University, Chandigarh along with Professor R K Singla ,Dean of University instruction and Professor Simrit Kahlon visited the labs of University institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology and Pharmacy departments. to oversee the upkeep and on-going research activities in these laboratories.

During his visit, the Vice Chancellor interacted with the research scholars and showed his keen interest in their research projects. He assured them all possible help for the promotion of quality research on the University campus and stated that there will be no dearth of resources and money for the same.

PU VC also urged the departments for proper maintenance of the labs.