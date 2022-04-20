PU VC Holds Online Planning and Review Workshop with AR / DR













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Administrative and finance assistance to researchers/ faculty/ students is a strong pillar for the efficient working of the system. Hence to review administrative activities, Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University chaired an Online Planning and Review Workshop with Assistant/ Deputy Registrars, today. In this workshop, the activities and challenges of various branches of university were discussed.

PU Vice Chancellor shared his concern of COVID spread among the staff and their families. He also shared the actions by the university to facilitate the staff to handle the current pandemic. He emphasized that all the staff members should facilitate all the stakeholders without any delay using ICT technology. He also stressed on usage of Information Communication Technology for the administrative processes. Also, the challenges pertaining to different branches were shared by the respective branch heads. New approaches to these problems were discussed. It was discussed to have regular meetings of the group in order to reduce communication gap.