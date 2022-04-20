PU VC gets Covid Vaccine

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Panjab University(PU), Chandigarh received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine today at Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, PU. After getting the vaccination, the Vice-Chancellor followed the instructions and waited for 30 minutes for Post Operative Care at the Dental Institute.

He had an interactive session with the patients who were well satisfied and contended with the services of the medical staff of the Dental Institute. PU VC also inspected the Institute along with Principal, Prof. Hemant Batra and advised him to take steps for the growth of the Institute, maintain the COVID -19 protocol and take care of the patients.