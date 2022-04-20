PU UIPS Holds Webinar On 'Innovations In NDDS: Challenges And Opportunities'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): MHRD Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) and placement cell of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a Webinar on "Innovations in NDDS: Challenges and Opportunities" by Dr Rakesh Kumar Bhasin, Vice President & Head R & D, Biocon Pharma Ltd, Bengaluru, Karnataka, under the UIPS Expert Talk Series, today.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson & Head Placement Cell UIPS, extended a warm welcome to everyone and introduced the Chief Guest and the Speaker.

The Chief Guest of the occasion, Professor V R Sinha, Dean Research, Panjab University, Chandigarh, stressed upon the importance of novel drug delivery system (NDDS), as an excellent tool to address the limitations of the traditional drug delivery systems like patient compliance, bioavailability, side effects and toxicity. He also acknowledged the contribution of Biocon, an innovation led fully integrated biopharmaceutical company involved in developing affordable biosimilars, novel biologics & complex APIs, in slashing down the insulin prices.

Dr. Rakesh initiated his talk by highlighting the global market shared by Novel drug delivery system as $ 212.8 billion in 2018. He gave his expert views on NDDS applications and opportunity for existing drug molecule to improve their bioavailability, safety and other problems with conventional dosage form, along with their new and expanded uses. Nanotechnology, holt melt extraction and 3DP printing being the current and new trends in NDSS formulation. Amalgamation of domain knowledge of biology , chemistry and Nano Technology is prerequisite for NDDS in nanotechnology like nanocrystals.

Citing examples of few sterile NDDS like Diprivan (nano emulsion), Abraxane (nanoparticles), Lupon (microspheres), implants, doxil (PEGylated liposomes), he discussed about transformation of the drug release profiles, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics parameters to improve product efficacy and safety, as well as patient convenience and compliance. At the end he apprised of the major challenges faced by the industry and the FDA in terms of resources, complex formulation development, regulatory challenges, complex BE/clinical development requirements and commercialisation with the scalability being the foremost. Further he suggested the measures that can be taken to navigate theses challenges.

Dr Rakesh Bhasin is currently Vice President and Head-R&D (Formulation) at Biocon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bangalore. He has more than twenty-five years of industrial experience and was associated in leadership role with various reputed Pharmaceutical companies like Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Ipca and Dr. Reddy's lab. He has several patents and publications to his credit. Dr Rakesh Bhasin has been awarded FDD Leadership Award 2018 by Express Pharma Pulse (Indian Express), for his contribution in the field of formulation development and drug delivery. The talk was followed by an extensive Q&A session and was concluded successfully with a note of thanks by the Chairperson, Professor Indu Pal Kaur.

Around 200 participants joined the webinar and included students, researchers, UIPS faculty and distinguished guests.