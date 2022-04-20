PU Security Given Additional Wireless Sets

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): With a view of enhancing the security services of Panjab University, Prof Raj Kumar,Vice Chancellor, today distributed 32 new wireless sets in the presence of the Sh.Vikram Singh, Chief of University Security(CUS) to PU Security Office, Assistant Security Officers, QRT security guards of Boys Hostels and Girls Hostels in Sector 14 and 25 Campus for full automation of the security. These wireless sets will facilitate effective communication for urgent messages.

The CUS informed that earlier there were 26 wireless sets used for security purposes and now with these wireless sets, all Boys Hostels & Girls Hostels, strategic points and departments are covered in both the campuses, thereby enhancing the assistance required.